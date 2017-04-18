Lake Effect Weekend: Resettling in Wisconsin, Art Theraphy, Radio Chipstone, Ex Fabula
We meet a member of a Syrian refugee family and one of the locals who helped him and his family settle in Milwaukee. Then, we explore how art therapy focuses more on the process and less on how a piece of art turns out.
