Lafayette County investigates death due to Harley crash

BENTON TOWNSHIP Officials say a rural Shullsburg man has died this morning in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident in in Lafayette County. Investigators say Richard T. Barry, 59, was driving his 1976 Harley Davidson motorcycle east bound on CTH W near Dump Road when he failed to negotiate a curve.

