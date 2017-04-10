Korea Inc's China troubles rattle loc...

Korea Inc's China troubles rattle local workers, suppliers

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 11 South Korean companies in China have been clobbered by Beijing's angry response to Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system, but the boycotts and regulatory pressure on firms like Hyundai and Lotte are rebounding on their Chinese workers and suppliers. South Korean businesses are a major employer in China, with firms such as Hyundai Motor Co, smartphone manufacturer Samsung Electronics Co, and retail giant Lotte Group directly creating some 700,000 jobs in China, according to a Korea trade promotion agency, and there are many more down the supply chain.

