Korea Inc's China troubles rattle local workers, suppliers
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 11 South Korean companies in China have been clobbered by Beijing's angry response to Seoul's decision to deploy a U.S. anti-missile system, but the boycotts and regulatory pressure on firms like Hyundai and Lotte are rebounding on their Chinese workers and suppliers. South Korean businesses are a major employer in China, with firms such as Hyundai Motor Co, smartphone manufacturer Samsung Electronics Co, and retail giant Lotte Group directly creating some 700,000 jobs in China, according to a Korea trade promotion agency, and there are many more down the supply chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC