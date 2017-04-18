Judge Slaps VW With $2.8 Billion Criminal Fine in Emissions Fraud

A federal judge ordered Volkswagen AG to pay a $2.8 billion criminal fine for rigging diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, formalizing a punishment the German auto giant agreed to earlier this year in an unprecedented plea deal with U.S. prosecutors. U.S. Judge Sean Cox on Friday sentenced Volkswagen during a hearing in a Detroit federal court, a little over a month after the auto maker pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from the emissions fraud.

