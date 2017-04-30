Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (JCI) Stake Cut by Huntington National Bank
Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 22,623 shares during the period.
