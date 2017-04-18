In wake of fuel data scandal, Mitsubishi Motors has yet to return A 5 billion in tax cuts
As of the end of March, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. had not returned some A 5 billion in tax cuts that buyers of its cars received because of overstated fuel-efficiency, according to informed sources. The amount is part of A 9 billion the automaker needs to return to the central and local governments because its customers received tax cuts due to manipulated fuel economy data.
