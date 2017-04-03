Hyundai, Kia plan major car recall in...

Hyundai, Kia plan major car recall in US and S Korea over engine issue

Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp are expected to recall more than a million vehicles in South Korea and the United States due to engine issues, the latest blow for two firms already struggling in key markets. The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen during the 2017 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 31, 2017.

