Hyundai Announces Blue Link Agent For The Google Assistant
The announcement was made during a press conference at the New York International Auto Show today. To make these voice-activated features available to even more Hyundai owners, Blue Link Connected Care, Remote and Guidance packages are now free for three years on all 2018 Hyundai models and the 2017 IONIQ lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC