Honda Sets Monthly Records for Automobile Production Worldwide

April 1, 2017: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2017. Production in Japan for the month of February 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the seventh consecutive month , setting record high production for the month of February.

April 1, 2017

