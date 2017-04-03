Honda recalls Accords in the US to check replaced air bags
" Honda is recalling 37,000 vehicles in the U.S. to check if replacement air bags contain the recalled Takata inflators that may have been put in there prior to the massive Takata recalls last year. Honda Motor Co.
