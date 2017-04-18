GM to sell Volt under Buick brand in China, release 10 new electric cars by 2020
General Motors announced plans to launch 10 electric vehicles in China by 2020, which comes on the heels of the country's growing electric car ambitions. The Associated Press reports GM will start production on a pure-electric car model within two years, and that the Detroit automaker expects annual sales of 150,000 for electric and hybrid cars in China by 2020, and possibly 500,000 by 2025.
