Ford 1Q earnings down on recalls, low...

Ford 1Q earnings down on recalls, lower sales; revenue rises

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

JANUARY 11: Raj Nair of Ford Motor Company introduces the 2017 Fusion at the North American International Auto Show on January 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The show is open to the public from January 16-24.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar 29 Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar '17 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar '17 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb '17 Raj Chanani 1,274
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC