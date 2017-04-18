Fmr LLC Increases Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd
Fmr LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,195 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC