First tenant signed in Indy
Bank of America plans to open its first retail banking branch in Indianapolis in the new Cummins Inc. distribution headquarters building downtown. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said recently that it will occupy 4,035 square feet in the building at 301 E. Market St. and should open the branch, along with another in the metropolitan area, late this year.
