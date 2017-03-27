CommBank hails Albert POS terminal

Commonwealth Bank of Australia says that its decision to move into the point-of-sale hardware market two years ago has proved a success, with more than 75,000 terminals operating across the country. In an unusual step for a bank, CBA teamed up with German tech firm Wincor Nixdorf and Ideo to launch an Android-based tablet system dubbed Albert in March 2015.

