Cloverdale lawman retires after 60 years
For 45 years, Lyle MacMillan only had to drive through two intersections to get to his law firm on 176A Street. MacMillan started his firm in 1971 with Ron McKinnon, and has stayed there through a number of name changes: MacMillan & McKinnon; MacMillan, Tucker; and MacMillan, Tucker & Mackay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC