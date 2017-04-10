California approves $91 million in ta...

California approves $91 million in tax breaks for 114 firms

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A state economic development board on Thursday will consider an $8 million tax credit for General Motors as the company looks to expand its autonomous vehicle division in San Francisco. The GM tax credit is among more than $91 million in incentives for 114 companies scheduled for consideration at a board meeting in Sacramento of Gov. Jerry Brown's GO-Biz agency.

