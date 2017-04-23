Bill Ford Returns To Familya s Ancestral Home Town To Mark Centenary Of Ford In Ireland

William Clay Ford Jr, Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company, celebrates 100 years of Ford in Ireland by unveiling plaque in Ford family's ancestral home town of Ballinascarthy Great-grandson of Ford Motor Company founder, Henry Ford, to participate in civic reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of Cork City, attended by 300 current and former Ford employees Ford factory founded in Cork, Ireland, was established in April 1917 the first purpose-built Ford Motor Company factory outside of North America CORK, Ireland - April 22, 2017: William Clay Ford, Jr., Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company and great-grandson of the company's founder, Henry Ford, today unveiled a plaque and bench in Ballinascarthy, Ireland, to commemorate 100 years of Ford in the country.

