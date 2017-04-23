Bill Ford Returns To Familya s Ancestral Home Town To Mark Centenary Of Ford In Ireland
William Clay Ford Jr, Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company, celebrates 100 years of Ford in Ireland by unveiling plaque in Ford family's ancestral home town of Ballinascarthy Great-grandson of Ford Motor Company founder, Henry Ford, to participate in civic reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of Cork City, attended by 300 current and former Ford employees Ford factory founded in Cork, Ireland, was established in April 1917 the first purpose-built Ford Motor Company factory outside of North America CORK, Ireland - April 22, 2017: William Clay Ford, Jr., Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company and great-grandson of the company's founder, Henry Ford, today unveiled a plaque and bench in Ballinascarthy, Ireland, to commemorate 100 years of Ford in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Mar 29
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC