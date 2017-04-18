AUTOSHOW-Hybrid blues: China policies force Toyota into electric U-turn

SHANGHAI, April 19 The automotive industry's seemingly inexorable drive towards electric cars - and especially Chinese polices pushing new energy vehicles - has forced Toyota Motor Corp, the world's No.2 automaker by sales, into what one executive calls an "agonising" strategy U-turn. Until recently, Toyota was one of the industry's major hold-outs against full electrification, and planned to more or less skip all-electric battery cars and turn instead to hydrogen as a mainstream alternative to gasoline-fuelled cars.

