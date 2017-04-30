Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)...

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Stake Increased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

13 hrs ago

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

