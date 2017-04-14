Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars -DMV
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, which allows it to conduct test drives in three vehicles with six drivers, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday. Although it has never openly acknowledged it is looking into building an electric car, Apple has recruited dozens of auto experts.
