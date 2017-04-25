Acquisitions Drive Westinghouse Air B...

Acquisitions Drive Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp's Revenue Higher

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

However, earnings didn't track that increase since the deal added some restructuring and transaction expenses, which when combined with weaker sales to freight customers, caused earnings to slide. That said, despite continued freight weakness, the company remains on track to hit its full-year guidance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
News Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07) Mar 29 Brutality of Fact 140
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Mar 27 Justin Fairbault Mn 60
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar '17 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb '17 Raj Chanani 1,274
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC