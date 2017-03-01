Workers at Tata Nano plant revive demand for wage revision, approach labour department
A year on, trouble is again brewing between a section of workers at the Tata Motors Sanand plant and the company, with the deputy labour commissioner hearing both parties on Thursday. The workers have revived demands for wage revision and other rights for which they in February last year had gone on a month-long strike that saw support from 21 trade unions.
