Wabco India Demonstrates Advanced Safety Technologies at Tata Motors...
WABCO INDIA , a leading supplier of technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, will demonstrate its advanced safety and efficiency technologies on the race track, one of the most challenging operating environments for heavy-duty trucks. For the fourth consecutive year, WABCO INDIA will participate as the Official Braking Technology Partner for Tata Motors at the T1 PRIMA Truck Racing Championship Season 4, on March 19, 2017 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.
