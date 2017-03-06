VW Unveils Arteon as Flagship Car in Effort to Shift From Crisis

Volkswagen AG is unveiling a new four-door fastback that will replace the flopped $78,000 Phaeton luxury sedan as its namesake brand's flagship model in a bid to change the conversation about the company to cars from crisis. The Arteon, featuring options for front-wheel and all-wheel drive, will be available first in Europe, with deliveries in Germany starting in June, VW said Monday in a statement at the Geneva International Motor Show.

