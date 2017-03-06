VW Unveils Arteon as Flagship Car in Effort to Shift From Crisis
Volkswagen AG is unveiling a new four-door fastback that will replace the flopped $78,000 Phaeton luxury sedan as its namesake brand's flagship model in a bid to change the conversation about the company to cars from crisis. The Arteon, featuring options for front-wheel and all-wheel drive, will be available first in Europe, with deliveries in Germany starting in June, VW said Monday in a statement at the Geneva International Motor Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 8
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|lucas356
|5
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC