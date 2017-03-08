VW, Tata partner on parts, mobility services in India
Volkswagen Group and Tata Motors said on Friday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic partnership in India. Tata and Skoda will initially work together on market studies for developing mobility services, vehicle components and models, VW said.
