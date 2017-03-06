VW expects to sanction more employees in emissions scandal: chairman

Volkswagen AG expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday. Volkswagen's Hans-Dieter Poetsch, chairman of the supervisory board attends the start of the annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany June 22, 2016 REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer GENEVA: Volkswagen AG expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.