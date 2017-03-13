VW Ceo says not ruling out merger tal...

VW Ceo says not ruling out merger talks with Fiat Chrysler boss

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said he is not ruling out talks with Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne about a possible merger. German carmaker Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller addresses the company's annual news conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, March 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb 22 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb '17 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan '17 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan '17 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC