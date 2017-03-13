VW and Suzuki prepare to tangle in India

After their acrimonious split, Suzuki and Volkswagen are poised to square off face to face in one of the biggest, most promising auto markets -- this time with different partners. The battleground is India, and the brewing showdown pits Suzuki and its new teammate, Japanese giant Toyota Motor Corp., against Volks-wagen AG and Indian heavyweight Tata Motors, signed on just this month as the German juggernaut's new partner.

