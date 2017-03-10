Volkswagon Agrees to Plead Guilty in Emissions Cheating Case

Volkswagen AG has agreed to plead guilty to three criminal felony counts and pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty as a result of the company's long-running scheme to sell diesel vehicles in the U.S. by using a defeat device to cheat on emissions tests. In separate civil resolutions of environmental, customs and financial claims, VW has agreed to pay $1.5 billion.

