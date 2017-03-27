Volkswagen will pay 10 US states $157 million to end its emissions cheating scandal
Volkswagen AG said Thursday it has agreed to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions for $157.45 million as the world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal. The German automaker settlement covers states including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington and also covers some consumer claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|Wed
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC