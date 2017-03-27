Volkswagen will pay 10 US states $157...

Volkswagen will pay 10 US states $157 million to end its emissions cheating scandal

Volkswagen AG said Thursday it has agreed to settle environmental claims from 10 U.S. states over its excess diesel emissions for $157.45 million as the world's largest automaker looks to move past the scandal. The German automaker settlement covers states including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington and also covers some consumer claims.

