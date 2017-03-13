Volkswagen pleads guilty in U.S. emissions-cheating scandal
Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty to misleading U.S. regulators and customers by hiding emission levels on diesel vehicles and obstructing investigations when authorities grew suspicious. Sentencing was put off until April 21. VW entered the formal plea in Detroit federal court Friday as it agreed to do two months ago as part of a $4.3 billion deal to settle claims over the emissions scandal.
