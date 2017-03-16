Volkswagen Executive Denied Bail in U.S. Emission Scandal an hour ago
Volkswagen AG compliance executive charged with fraud and conspiracy over the company's emissions-cheating scandal was denied bail after prosecutors claimed the German national was a flight risk. Oliver Schmidt pleaded not guilty last month and has been in U.S. custody since his arrest in January while on vacation in Florida.
