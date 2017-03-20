View Press Release
Ford's commitment to ethics is evident in programs aimed at monitoring human rights and safe working conditions, sourcing conflict-free minerals, to programs such as the Partnership for a Cleaner Environment, which is aimed at encouraging sustainability through Ford's supply chain. Ford also fosters long-term relationships with suppliers through active engagement, which includes sharing best practices, as well as providing training and evaluations to ensure suppliers meet both legal requirements and Ford standards.
