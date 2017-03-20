View Press Release

Ford's commitment to ethics is evident in programs aimed at monitoring human rights and safe working conditions, sourcing conflict-free minerals, to programs such as the Partnership for a Cleaner Environment, which is aimed at encouraging sustainability through Ford's supply chain. Ford also fosters long-term relationships with suppliers through active engagement, which includes sharing best practices, as well as providing training and evaluations to ensure suppliers meet both legal requirements and Ford standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.