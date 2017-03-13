US judge orders Volkswagen executive held until emissions case trial next January

A federal judge in Detroit on Thursday ordered that a Volkswagen AG executive charged in the automaker's diesel emissions scandal be detained until his trial set for next year, agreeing with prosecutors that the German national represented a flight risk. FILE PHOTO: Friends and family of Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt, who was arrested on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with the automaker's emissions cheating scandal, walk from Federal court in Miami, Florida, U.S., January 9, 2017.

