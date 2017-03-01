UPDATE 1-Most automakers notch solid February gains in Canada; Toyota slips
Automakers broadly notched decent growth in Canadian sales in February, sales numbers released by the companies on Wednesday showed, although Toyota Motor Corp sales slipped. Truck sales were a particular source of strength for Ford Motor Co, while fleet sales boosted numbers for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the automakers said in separate statements.
