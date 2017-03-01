Trump's trade policies won't help my ...

Trump's trade policies won't help my town

12 hrs ago

In 1989, American film-maker Michael Moore shot to fame with his debut feature, Roger and Me , a documentary which tracked the economic impact of then General Motors ' chief executive Roger Smith's decision to downsize 30,000 jobs from Mr Moore's hometown in Flint, Michigan. It was a story that I lived growing up in Frankfort, Indiana, in the heart of the rural Rust Belt where anger over exactly that sort of laissez-faire globalisation helped get Donald Trump elected.

