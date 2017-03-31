Toyota, four other automakers recall 1 million more vehicles with Takata air bags
Five carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp. are recalling an additional 1.04 million vehicles in Japan equipped with air bags made by Takata Corp., the transport ministry has said. The move, announced Thursday, brings the total number of cars recalled in the country over the potentially defective air bag inflators to 18.82 million.
