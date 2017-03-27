Toyota and NTT Agree to Collaborate on ICT Platform R&D for Connected Cars
Toyota City, Japan, Mar, 27 2017; Toyota Motor Corporation and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation have agreed to collaborate on developing, verifying, and standardizing technology in the connected car field, combining the automotive vehicle-related technologies of Toyota with the information and communication technologies of NTT Group companies.
