Tourist was so drunk he didna t even remember traveling to Key West, cops say
A Tampa college student was jailed early Tuesday after police said he drunkenly pushed over two Harley-Davidson motorcycles that were parked in Key West. William Smith Meyers, 22, told police people did not know how to ride bicycles in Key West and made no sense due to being very drunk, according to the arresting officer.
