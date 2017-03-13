Top Story2017 Ford Mustang recalled to fix door handles
The 2017 Ford Mustang is being recalled because some cars may have problems with their door handles that could increase the risk of injury during collisions. Ford Motor Company issued a recall of nearly 5,800 Ford Mustang vehicles from the 2017 model year.
