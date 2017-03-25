This Used Car Is Worth More Now Than When New
Waiting lists to buy new motorcycles ran months long until Harley went into overdrive producing enough bikes to meet demand. You're usually not going to find a comparable situation in production-model cars and trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Jan '17
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC