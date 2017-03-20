Tata Tigor bookings open ahead of official launch on 29th march
Tata Motors are to launch their second new product of the year 2017, the Tigor 'Styleback' in India on the 29th of March. Ahead of its official debut, Tata Motors have now opened the bookings of this compact sedan.
