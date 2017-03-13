Tata Motor unveils India's most powerful 'T1 Prima' race truck4 min ago

Tata Motor unveils India's most power...

Tata Motor unveils India's most powerful 'T1 Prima' race truck

New Delhi [India], Mar. 15 : Tata Motors will showcase an all-new powerful 1000 bhp T1 Prima race truck in Season Four of the T1 PRIMA Truck Racing Championship, to be held later this week. With over double the power in comparison to the T1 race trucks competing in season four, the all-new 1000 bhp T1 PRIMA race truck will further add exciting dimensions of speed and character to T1.

