Superior Industries offers $715 million for Europe's Uniwheels
U.S. aluminium wheel supplier Superior Industries International has launched an offer to buy a majority stake in Uniwheels for around $715 million after winning the support of the German company's biggest shareholder. it had agreed to buy the 61.3 stake in Uniwheels AG held by Uniwheels Holding Malta for 226.50 zlotys per share and was offering 235.83 zlotys each for the remaining shares -- below the current stock price.
