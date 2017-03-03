Superior Industries International Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18
Superior Industries International Inc declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 18th.
