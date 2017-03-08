Subaru's sets sights on target market...

Subaru's sets sights on target market: 'America's Sun Belt'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Peaking demand, sky-high sales incentive costs, threats of a border tax -- none of these are distracting Subaru from its marketing and growth ambitions in its biggest market. "America is the pillar," Yasuyuki Yoshinaga, chief executive officer of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., which owns the Subaru brand, said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb 22 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb 8 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan '17 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan '17 USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan '17 lucas356 5
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC