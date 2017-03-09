Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Stake Held by Gabelli Funds LLC
Gabelli Funds LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 80,375 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
