Sam Walsh gets new gig at global trad...

Sam Walsh gets new gig at global trader Mitsui

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

In a rare move for corporate Japan, Rio Tinto's former chief executive, the Australian Sam Walsh, has been nominated to join the board of trading giant Mitsui & Co. Japan's trading houses such as Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui and Co have had longstanding links with Rio, initially via its Hamersley Iron unit, which was developed to supply Japan's steel mills with iron ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) 13 hr Cheryl Bishop 5
News Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09) Mar 3 eat your bike 64
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb 25 CTguy1955 559
News Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08) Feb 22 Raj Chanani 1,274
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Feb '17 ArtOfTheSteal 4
News Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o... Jan '17 bonk 1
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Jan '17 USS LIBERTY 22
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC