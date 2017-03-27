Rouble's rise eases pain for foreign carmakers in Russia
MOSCOW, March 30 Foreign carmakers in Russia are benefiting from a stronger, more stable rouble, which is reducing their costs and supporting earnings in dollar terms at a time when the once-booming local market is expected to return to growth after four tough years. The companies, including German car group Volkswagen and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, were some of the hardest hit by Russia's economic downturn, in which annual car sales more than halved from a 2012 peak of almost 3 million vehicles, and a sharp devaluation of the rouble raised prices for imported parts and sapped profits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota settles class-action suits over engine o... (Jan '07)
|21 hr
|Brutality of Fact
|140
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Mar 27
|Justin Fairbault Mn
|60
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Biker angered at huge repair bill after Harley ... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|eat your bike
|64
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
|Consumer Reports: Toyota ranked most reliable (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Raj Chanani
|1,274
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb '17
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC