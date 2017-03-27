Rouble's rise eases pain for foreign ...

Rouble's rise eases pain for foreign carmakers in Russia

Read more: Reuters

MOSCOW, March 30 Foreign carmakers in Russia are benefiting from a stronger, more stable rouble, which is reducing their costs and supporting earnings in dollar terms at a time when the once-booming local market is expected to return to growth after four tough years. The companies, including German car group Volkswagen and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, were some of the hardest hit by Russia's economic downturn, in which annual car sales more than halved from a 2012 peak of almost 3 million vehicles, and a sharp devaluation of the rouble raised prices for imported parts and sapped profits.

